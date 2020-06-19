The History Of Juneteenth - The Second Independence Day

This report was uploaded in 2019, a whole year before the holiday hit the mainstream, but it was deleted by YouTube. Infowars’ Harrison Smith has now uploaded his exclusive report to Banned.video for your viewing pleasure.

Juneteenth marks the day that the promise made by our Founding Fathers was fulfilled.

With the sin of slavery abolished, all Americans were welcomed into full participation of the greatest country on Earth.

While radical leftists and communist agitators are desperate to recreate racial division in America, it is worthwhile to celebrate the reality of history and to mark the great strides our country has made towards true freedom and equality for all.

