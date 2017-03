House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has discovered surveillance of Trump while reviewing intel reports.

“I’m actually alarmed by it”, Nunes said.

At the same time we learn that malware was planted on Trump Tower computers to frame Trump & staff, making it look like there was a Russian connection.

FBI Goes Russian — Channels Stalin



“Bring me the man, I’ll find the crime” is the real Russian connection — the connection to Comey’s politicized tactics at the FBI.