The Horrifying Fetal Body Parts Market

Since the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe Vs. Wade, the abortion debate has been a controversial battleground met by a host of philosophies, religions, and science.

But while the dispute raged on, an underground industry of the sale of fetal body parts grew until it reached discovery and prosecution.

New investigations have uncovered horrific middlemen procurement businesses selling baby parts like you would sell a cow or a pig.

The left has proudly championed the right to accelerate the demise of the innocent while continuing to sell the public on the facade that its party protects those who cannot speak for themselves.

But nothing could be further from the truth.