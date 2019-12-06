The Howard Stern Show Edits Out Hillary Clinton's Coughing Fit

Footage uploaded to The Howard Stern Show YouTube channel mysteriously leaves out multiple coughing fits from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The obnoxious hacking by the former First Lady can be heard in the interview’s audio feed, but in the YouTube version, they edit out the coughing and a discussion about whether or not she needed water or a cough drop.

Watch the official upload below:



Another coughing fit that was edited out of the final cut can be heard below.

Ironically, Stern and Clinton even joke about “conspiracy theories” regarding her health that spread during the 2016 election when she couldn’t stop hacking and even collapsed on camera.

By the way, save money while improving your daily life by ordering the Change Your Life Trifecta Pack!