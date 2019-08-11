'The Hunt' canceled by Universal following significant backlash

Universal Pictures has canceled the September 27 release of the controversial movie “The Hunt,” in the wake of significant backlash over the film that depicts privileged vacationers hunting “deplorables” for sport.

NBC’s Universal Pictures, which shares parent company Comcast with NBC News and MSNBC, told Fox News on Wednesday that the movie’s marketing campaign would be “temporarily paused” on the heels of the tragic mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, Dayton, Ohio, and Gilroy, California.

At that time, it had no plans to shelf the movie itself.

But in a statement released to Fox News on Saturday, a Universal Pictures spokesperson said: “While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film.

“We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film.”

