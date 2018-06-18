The IG Report Was a Whitewash and Devastating All At Once

The IG report bait n’ switch was just another example of our elite shrugging in the face of indisputable evidence of its own wrongdoing.

The bombshells in the IG report could justly be classified as “thermonuclear,” but remember the Comey conference back in July 2016? Its bombshells were thermonuclear too.

Integrity Boy laid out an utterly devastating case against Felonia Milhous Von Pansuit, highlighting in damning detail her litany of crimes that would have consigned you, me, or anyone else not in the elite to a long tour in the stony lonesome. And then that Looming Doofus concluded his lengthy summation with, “But never mind.”

