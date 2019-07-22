The Ilhan Omar Hypocrisy

The Arab slave trade is alive and well, yet Americans are lectured relentlessly that they are the oppressors by a Somalian congresswoman who comes from a caste that currently trades in slaves.

She claims she has the upper hand in an imaginary, modern-day civil rights movement that is essentially non-existent.

Let’s cut to the chase, Ilhan Omar is waging a war against the fundamental values of America because she is versed in slavery and jihad.

Omar and her squad must be exposed for who they truly are; America’s future depends on the truth prevailing.