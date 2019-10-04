The Imminent Collapse of Adam Schiff’s “whistleblower” Hoax Will Devastate Dems in 2020 and Beyond

Image Credits: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images.

(Natural News) As reported yesterday at Natural News, it looks increasingly likely that Rep. Adam Schiff fabricated the existence of the so-called “whistleblower” and wrote the complaint himself:

Adam Schiff may have fabricated the existence of the whistleblower himself, in effect projecting his own complaint onto a fictional persona that he is now going to question in a private, closed-door congressional session where he will essentially be questioning himself.

This entire “whistleblower” hoax has been masterfully orchestrated by a combination of deep state intelligence players, left-wing media hacks and Democrat legislators. They are all playing their roles as crisis actors, feigning outrage over a non-crime “crime,” even resorting to completely fictionalizing a whole new “transcript” of what they hope Trump said on a phone call with Ukraine’s President (which Adam Schiff read into the congressional record a few days ago to try to gaslight the entire nation about what Trump really said).

It’s all staged. Everything pushed by the Democrats, the tech giants and the media is theater for your mind. Everything is a false narrative, a hoax or a false flag operation. Nothing they tell you is rooted in reality.

I’ve put together an emergency video update that explains how the Democrats are falling right into Trump’s trap with this “whistleblower” fiasco, which looks increasingly likely to blow up in the Dems’ faces and utterly destroy the credibility of their party and their chances for winning elections in 2020. Once the sheer depth of Democrat deception is finally revealed, no one will trust the Democrats for a generation. The DNC will be in ruins, and the complicit left-wing media will lose any last shred of credibility to which they are currently clinging.

Watch my emergency broadcast video for more details:

https://www.brighteon.com/27b9c4a5-030b-4411-90a4-2e93f040f775

Read more news about the treasonous Democrats at Treason.news.

And share this meme about shifty Adam Schiff:


Mike Adams joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the real possibility that Adam Schiff has fabricated a whistelblower story in a half-witted attempt to attack President Trump.

Presidential Loser Mitt Romney: Trump's Calls to Investigate Joe Biden 'Wrong, Appalling'

BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi's Son Was Exec At Gas Company That Did Business In Ukraine

Pelosi Says Trump Impeachment Necessary to 'Repair, Heal Country'

"They Call That A Payoff": Trump Says China Should Investigate Bidens Over 'Billions' Taken Out Of Country

Trump Unloads on Deep State & Fake News Media During Epic Press Conference

