The Imminent Collapse of Adam Schiff’s “whistleblower” Hoax Will Devastate Dems in 2020 and Beyond

(Natural News) As reported yesterday at Natural News, it looks increasingly likely that Rep. Adam Schiff fabricated the existence of the so-called “whistleblower” and wrote the complaint himself:

Adam Schiff may have fabricated the existence of the whistleblower himself, in effect projecting his own complaint onto a fictional persona that he is now going to question in a private, closed-door congressional session where he will essentially be questioning himself.

This entire “whistleblower” hoax has been masterfully orchestrated by a combination of deep state intelligence players, left-wing media hacks and Democrat legislators. They are all playing their roles as crisis actors, feigning outrage over a non-crime “crime,” even resorting to completely fictionalizing a whole new “transcript” of what they hope Trump said on a phone call with Ukraine’s President (which Adam Schiff read into the congressional record a few days ago to try to gaslight the entire nation about what Trump really said).

It’s all staged. Everything pushed by the Democrats, the tech giants and the media is theater for your mind. Everything is a false narrative, a hoax or a false flag operation. Nothing they tell you is rooted in reality.

I’ve put together an emergency video update that explains how the Democrats are falling right into Trump’s trap with this “whistleblower” fiasco, which looks increasingly likely to blow up in the Dems’ faces and utterly destroy the credibility of their party and their chances for winning elections in 2020. Once the sheer depth of Democrat deception is finally revealed, no one will trust the Democrats for a generation. The DNC will be in ruins, and the complicit left-wing media will lose any last shred of credibility to which they are currently clinging.

