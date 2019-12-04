Why are superhero movies so popular?

Why are millennials regressing back to an infantilized state of permanent adolescence?

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oOgNAIasO0

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Baltimore Mayor Warns Of Body "Snatching" White Van Targeting Young Girls To Sell Their Organs

Baltimore Mayor Warns Of Body “Snatching” White Van Targeting Young Girls To Sell Their Organs

Hot News
Comments
How Dumb Have We Become? Chinese Students Are 4 Grade Levels Ahead Of U.S. Students In Math

How Dumb Have We Become? Chinese Students Are 4 Grade Levels Ahead Of U.S. Students In Math

Hot News
Comments

‘Wax My Balls’ Trans Activist Complains That Gynecologists Won’t See Her

Hot News
comments

Couple Sentenced to Prison For Smuggling Over 100 Illegals Across Border

Hot News
comments

Watch: Lefty BBC Comedian Booed Off Stage For Tired Brexit ‘Jokes’

Hot News
comments

Comments