The Internet TOTALLY DESTROYS RACHEL MADDOW After Trump Tax Fail: "I've Seen Bigger Scoops At Baskin Robbins"

On Tuesday liberal TV host Rachel Maddow announced she had gotten a hold of Donald Trump’s tax returns and that she’d be releasing them on her nightly show.
As ZeroHedge reports, the supposed tax returns turned out to be a couple of pages and were essentially a complete non-story, because it had already been reported by The Daily Beast. The White House itself issued a statement about one hour before Maddow was set to release the supposedly “leaked” documents.
The internet immediately took the opportunity to pounce on Maddow’s scoop:
@maddow I've seen bigger scoops at baskin Robbins pic.twitter.com/On4lf7O3QV
— court of appeals (@CourtneySoliday) March 15, 2017
Rachel Maddow tonight. pic.twitter.com/zxLyJjzN4n
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 15, 2017
@maddow summary of tonight: pic.twitter.com/dNF67VRpm2
— Austin Braun (@AustinOnSocial) March 15, 2017
@maddow #dipshits pic.twitter.com/vmsEVW11z6
— Georgio Testa (@georgiotesta) March 15, 2017
@maddow And just so you know, we are watching your show on hackers Youtube channels, so you don't get the viewer ratings! 😂
— Chuck Templeman (@ctemp153) March 15, 2017
@maddow Bernie pays 13% in fed income taxObama 18%. Trump 25%. Any ?'sThank you MSNBC for committing a felony to provide this information.
— Rich Montenegro (@RichMontenegro) March 15, 2017
@maddow pic.twitter.com/B6txc60xql
— The Daily Sh*t Show (@TheDailyShtShow) March 15, 2017
@Naj29148 @JoinLauraNow @maddow@POTUS paid more in taxes than all the tax liens against MSNBC hosts.
Hosts who DID NOT pay their taxes:
— The Daily Sh*t Show (@TheDailyShtShow) March 15, 2017
@maddow You failed tonight sir!
— Ronald Wilson Reagan (@Dutch40Potus) March 15, 2017
@maddow pic.twitter.com/TtU2xBtS5d
— Nick Titan (@nicktitanmill) March 15, 2017
.@maddow
"White House reaction to tonight's tax return scoop coming up right now"
~ Rachel Maddow
😁REACTION
👇
WE WILL NEVER TIRE OF WINNING pic.twitter.com/IbfrtHsAPp
— AliceInNetherlands (@American1765) March 15, 2017
Rachel Maddow opens the envelope on air and then just confetti and those novelty spring snakes fall out.
— 💀Maggie Serota 💀 (@maggieserota) March 15, 2017
And just a little flashback:
Not only is Donald Trump going to lose on November 8th, but next year he's going to start paying his fair share of taxes.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 2, 2016
Reminder: While Trump probably pays no federal taxes, he wants a $4 billion tax break for his own family. https://t.co/T1OAQgo7qq pic.twitter.com/2QDJ7esJix
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2016
The only Twitter page that appears to be silent this evening is that of President Donald Trump.