The Internet TOTALLY DESTROYS RACHEL MADDOW After Trump Tax Fail: "I've Seen Bigger Scoops At Baskin Robbins"

On Tuesday liberal TV host Rachel Maddow announced she had gotten a hold of Donald Trump’s tax returns and that she’d be releasing them on her nightly show.

As ZeroHedge reports, the supposed tax returns turned out to be a couple of pages and were essentially a complete non-story, because it had already been reported by The Daily Beast. The White House itself issued a statement about one hour before Maddow was set to release the supposedly “leaked” documents.

The internet immediately took the opportunity to pounce on Maddow’s scoop:

And just a little flashback:

The only Twitter page that appears to be silent this evening is that of President Donald Trump.


