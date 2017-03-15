The Internet TOTALLY DESTROYS RACHEL MADDOW After Trump Tax Fail: "I've Seen Bigger Scoops At Baskin Robbins"

On Tuesday liberal TV host Rachel Maddow announced she had gotten a hold of Donald Trump’s tax returns and that she’d be releasing them on her nightly show.

As ZeroHedge reports, the supposed tax returns turned out to be a couple of pages and were essentially a complete non-story, because it had already been reported by The Daily Beast. The White House itself issued a statement about one hour before Maddow was set to release the supposedly “leaked” documents.

The internet immediately took the opportunity to pounce on Maddow’s scoop:

@maddow I've seen bigger scoops at baskin Robbins pic.twitter.com/On4lf7O3QV — court of appeals (@CourtneySoliday) March 15, 2017

@maddow And just so you know, we are watching your show on hackers Youtube channels, so you don't get the viewer ratings! 😂 — Chuck Templeman (@ctemp153) March 15, 2017

@maddow Bernie pays 13% in fed income taxObama 18%. Trump 25%. Any ?'sThank you MSNBC for committing a felony to provide this information. — Rich Montenegro (@RichMontenegro) March 15, 2017

@Naj29148 @JoinLauraNow @maddow@POTUS paid more in taxes than all the tax liens against MSNBC hosts. Hosts who DID NOT pay their taxes: — The Daily Sh*t Show (@TheDailyShtShow) March 15, 2017

@maddow You failed tonight sir! — Ronald Wilson Reagan (@Dutch40Potus) March 15, 2017

.@maddow

"White House reaction to tonight's tax return scoop coming up right now"

~ Rachel Maddow 😁REACTION

👇

WE WILL NEVER TIRE OF WINNING pic.twitter.com/IbfrtHsAPp — AliceInNetherlands (@American1765) March 15, 2017

Rachel Maddow opens the envelope on air and then just confetti and those novelty spring snakes fall out. — 💀Maggie Serota 💀 (@maggieserota) March 15, 2017

And just a little flashback:

Not only is Donald Trump going to lose on November 8th, but next year he's going to start paying his fair share of taxes. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 2, 2016

Reminder: While Trump probably pays no federal taxes, he wants a $4 billion tax break for his own family. https://t.co/T1OAQgo7qq pic.twitter.com/2QDJ7esJix — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2016

The only Twitter page that appears to be silent this evening is that of President Donald Trump.