Oil prices rose on Friday after a strong U.S. jobs report bolstered hopes for growing energy demand, but crude prices declined for the week, pressured by rising OPEC exports and strong U.S. output.

U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in July and raised their wages, the Labor Department reported.

Global benchmark Brent futures gained 41 cents, or 0.8 percent, to settle at $52.42 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 55 cents, or 1.1 percent, to settle at $49.58.

