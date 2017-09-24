The Latest Lies of Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton is at it again. In her cool new book “What Happened?” she comes up with any number of people and institutions to blame for her stunning defeat. She seems to blame everyone but herself.

At the same time she recycles the lies of John Podesta claiming falsely that I knew about Podesta’s email being hacked in advance, that I knew the content of the WikiLeaks October disclosures and that my brief and now totally public exchange with somebody calling themselves Guccifer 2.0 is anything but innocuous, benign and meaningless.

I have a feeling these questions will come up when I testify before the House Intelligence Committee next Tuesday. Let’s take a look at Hillary Clinton’s latest lies:

Page 345

“Then, on August 8, Trump’s longtime consigliere Roger Stone, who cut his teeth as one of Richard Nixon’s “dirty tricksters,” bragged to a group of Florida Republicans that he was in communication with a Assange and predicted that an “October surprise” was coming. This was a shocking admission, made in public, from Trump’s longest-serving political adviser. Stone made similar statements on August 12, 14, 15, and 18. On August 21, he tweeted, “Trust me, it will soon be Podesta’s time in the barrel. #CrookedHillary”. This was particularly notable because, as I mentioned earlier, we have determined there was a good chance that John’s email might have been hacked, but didn’t know for sure. Stone kept at it over the next few weeks, even calling a Assange his “hero.”

I wasn’t the only one who noticed. At the end of August, Harry Reid, one of the congressional “gang of eight” who are briefed on the most sensitive intelligence matters, wrote a letter to FBI Director Comey that cited Stone’s claims and asked for a full and thorough investigation. “The evidence of a direct connection between the Russian government in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign continues to mount,” Reid wrote.”

Allegation: Contact with Julian Assange and knowledge of the Podesta hack, plus Harry Reid confirmed it.

Response: I had no direct contact with Julian Assange about the Podesta emails or anything else, nor was I aware that his email had been compromised. John Podesta’s ticket was punched, simply put. He has a long history of running point for the Clinton’s on some of their most shady, illegal and profitable scams, I’m surprised he wasn’t exposed sooner to be honest. Furthermore, the fact that Hillary Clinton uses mob connected Nevada Senator Harry Reid’s analysis to “confirm” a Russian connection to Donald Trump is laughable. We are still waiting for Senator Reid and other members of congress suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome to provide one sliver of evidence to prove their thesis.

FactCheck.org, a news organization funded by the Annenberg Foundation, reached the same conclusion when they reported, “There is nothing in the public record so far that proves Stone, a political operative and longtime Trump associate, predicted the Podesta email hack.”

Assange is a “hero”. He is a crusading journalist and the authenticity and veracity of the material he has published has never been questioned or disproved.

Page 347

“Meanwhile, Roger Stone continued to tweet warnings that WikiLeaks was preparing to drop another bomb on us, one that would destroy my campaign and land me in prison. He was such a bizarre character it was hard to know how seriously to take anything he said. But given what had happened already, who knew what other dirty tricks were coming our way.”

Allegation: My tweets warning of another truth bomb on the Clintons means I was behind the leaks.

Response: Being called bizarre by Hillary Clinton is like being called ugly like a frog! Hillary Clinton is so wicked and unable to accept the shame of her embarrassing defeat, that she sees a Russian around every corner and under every bed that Huma Abedin is not under. I don’t like Russian dressing, I don’t drink Russian vodka, have never been to Russia. I never head any contact with any Russians. The Clinton’s have been waiting on the other shoe to drop since they came into this world. I’ve said it before and will say it again… Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea Clinton would steal a hot stove. Unmasking your phony persona after decades of corruption, rape intimidation, and personal enrichment on the taxpayer tit is not a “dirty trick.” It’s an important public service, a patriotic action.

Page 357

“We now know there were many contacts during the campaign and the transition between Trump associates and Russians-in person, on the phone, and via text and email. Many of these interactions were with Ambassador Kislyak, who is thought to help oversee Russian intelligence operations in United States, but they included other Russian officials and agents as well.

For example, Roger Stone, long time trump political adviser who claimed that he was in touch with Julian Assange, suggested in August 2016 that information about John Podesta was going to come out. In October, Stone hinted Assange and WikiLeaks were going to release materials that would be damaging to my campaign, and later admitted to also exchanging direct messages over Twitter with Guccifer 2.0, the front for Russian intelligence, after some of those messages were published by the website The Smoking Gun.”

Allegation: Guccifer2.0 was Russian asset, therefore my contact with him proves Russian collusion re: Podesta hack.

Response: With regards to my contact with Guccifer2.0, it was benign and boring. No bloody glove or stained dress- and it come six weeks after Wikilleaks published the DNC material – meaning collusion with Guccifer 2.0 would be impossible. The claim of collusion is false based on the timing, content and context of this now public twitter exchange. It’s often said that sociopaths project their guilt on to others by accusing them of behavior that they themselves are guilty of and Hillary Clinton without a doubt a screeching sociopathic loser. The only presidential candidate from 2016 with a confirmed and undeniable connection to Russia was Hillary Clinton. So, to deflect from her guilt and the hefty payday, she gins up this phony Russian collusion hoax. Most of the mainstream media is so stupid and fanatically obsessed with undermining Trump, so Clinton became a willing seller to a eager buyer. Thankfully the American people saw through her lies and she got walloped at the ballot box.