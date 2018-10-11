'The Left: An Unhinged Mob' - New GOP Ad Calls Out Radical Liberals

A new GOP ad slams Dems and their agitated, often unruly anti-Trump followers as “an unhinged mob.”

As reports of political violence against Conservatives appear to be on the rise, the mainstream media this week tried to quell concerns that leftist protesters were participating in mob-like tactics. That’s not a good look for the Democrat party.

CNN reporter Brooke Baldwin led the charge by going as far as to ask a guest not to “use the ‘mob’ word here.”

Check out this compilation of liberal media outlets rejecting the “mob” label.

