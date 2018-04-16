The average leftist wants higher taxes in America.


Related Articles

Kroger Details Plans to Use Trump Tax Cut Proceeds to Enhance Benefits, Wages

Kroger Details Plans to Use Trump Tax Cut Proceeds to Enhance Benefits, Wages

Economy
Comments
Rothschild Heir Takes Reins of Banking Dynasty

Rothschild Heir Takes Reins of Banking Dynasty

Economy
Comments

Donald Trump: America’s economy is back and roaring and its people are winning

Economy
Comments

Wall Street rises as strong Netflix, Goldman earnings impress

Economy
Comments

Governments, Big Banks Stockpiling Gold Ahead Of Massive Economic Collapse

Economy
Comments

Comments