Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
The Left Backs China In Trade War
Anti-American liberals side with Communists
The Alex Jones Show -
April 16, 2018
Comments
The average leftist wants higher taxes in America.
Related Articles
Kroger Details Plans to Use Trump Tax Cut Proceeds to Enhance Benefits, Wages
Economy
Comments
Rothschild Heir Takes Reins of Banking Dynasty
Economy
Comments
Donald Trump: America’s economy is back and roaring and its people are winning
Economy
Comments
Wall Street rises as strong Netflix, Goldman earnings impress
Economy
Comments
Governments, Big Banks Stockpiling Gold Ahead Of Massive Economic Collapse
Economy
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.