The left would rather see the world plunged into world war than admit they were wrong about Trump.


Related Articles

Judge Kimba Wood Orders Trump's Private Files To Be Distributed Across Federal Server

Judge Kimba Wood Orders Trump’s Private Files To Be Distributed Across Federal Server

Special Reports
Comments
California To Withhold Border Patrol Troops From Trump

California To Withhold Border Patrol Troops From Trump

Special Reports
Comments

Whistleblower: Tax Traps & Tax Tips

Special Reports
Comments

Shock Video: James Comey Admits Mueller Should Be Fired

Special Reports
Comments

Cory Booker Uses Religious Litmus Test To Disqualify Pompeo

Special Reports
Comments

Comments