Alex Jones breaks down how the left is paving the way for radical Islam.


Related Articles

‘Giant leap’: China’s 5th-gen stealth fighter enters service

‘Giant leap’: China’s 5th-gen stealth fighter enters service

World at War
Comments
The United States Took Over The British Empire In 1947

The United States Took Over The British Empire In 1947

World at War
Comments

China Expanding Nuke Arsenal, Top General Warns

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Terrorism In Iraq: Suicide Bombers Kill 26 At Tikrit Wedding, ISIS Suspected

World at War
Comments

2017 Defense Budget Passed As Tensions Increase

World at War
Comments

Comments