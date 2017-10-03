The Left Is Using The Las Vegas Massacre To Wage All-Out War Against The NRA

Left-wing politicians, activists and journalists are using the worst mass shooting in modern American history to attack one of the nation’s oldest civil rights organizations.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) became a convenient scapegoat following the Las Vegas mass shooting that left at least 58 people dead and more than 500 injured.

Left-wing activist group Democracy for America wasted no time fundraising off of the attack while demonizing the NRA and linking them to the violence in Las Vegas.

“The NRA is unrepentant. They and their allies in Congress don’t think there’s anything wrong with what happened in Las Vegas last night,” the group wrote in a fundraising email Monday evening. “In fact, they are doubling down in support of laws that enable white men like Stephen Paddock to use guns to terrorize their families and communities.”

MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin posted a list of every congressman who has received donations from the NRA, hyping the group’s political influence. The NRA has given roughly $3.8 million to congressional campaigns since 1998, a number that pales in comparison to the type of money moved around by left-wing donors. Left-wing financier George Soros, for example, gave more than $25 million towards Democratic candidates in 2016 alone.

