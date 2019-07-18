The Left’s Demonization of Conservatives Becomes Dangerous

There exists in this country a cultivated mindset that conservatives are all things evil. We have gradually devolved into fictional characters, invented by the left, and animated by whatever awful thoughts, beliefs, and imaginary actions the anti-American hate cult can conjure up, mostly on the basis that we still have faith, or love our country, or believe in true justice rather than socialist justice.

It’s been going on for a long time. I was a Reagan supporter as a teenager and college student, so I’ve been hearing for almost my entire life what a rotten person I obviously am. Of course, I am none of the things that are pinned on me, but it doesn’t matter. I am who they say I am, and they believe it to their cores.

It is a fascinating process, watching yourself being defined by people who actively practice what they pretend to condemn. The awful things that they project upon us don’t spring from our minds, but from theirs. Those terrible thoughts and dark motives are bred in their own warped psyches. When they spring forth, we are assured that these are what drive others but not themselves.

Their bigotry is limitless, their hatred palpable. Their distrust and loathing is out of all proportion to anything they’ve actually ever seen. We do live among them, of course. We interact with them every day. We remnants of America are polite, rational and logical. Except when we upset the cult. Then we become fictional creatures entirely.

Read almost any headline and you’ll see the methodology. For instance, Trump’s comments “drip with racism,” or are xenophobic, or misogynistic, or offensive in millions of other imagined ways. It isn’t what Trump actually says or does that matters, it is what he “means.”

