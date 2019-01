The killing of Cpl. Ronil Singh the day after Christmas was tragic.

Singh was a legal immigrant from Figi who came to America with the dream of becoming a police officer and he achieved that goal.

Cpl. Officer Singh’s life was tragically taken by an illegal immigrant when he pulled Gustavo Perez Arriaga over and was shot to death.

NewsWars Version:



Infowars version with live comments:

Brighteon Version:



Facebook Version: