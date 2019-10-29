The Left’s Sinister View for America Involves Your Children

Image Credits: David McNew / Contributor / Getty.

Host Will Johnson is on Fire Power tonight! Tune in to get today’s hottest news!

Related:

Black Trans Man Disrupts “Stand Up for Children” Rally, Gets Arrested


FirePowerNews.com host Will Johnson covered a protest in AISD when a black trans man disrupted one of the speakers.

Chinese Government Responds To Shaquille O’Neil’s Free Speech Statement


The Chinese government has issued a strong condemnation of Shaq’s comments on free speech while praising Lebron James’ boot-licking.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Must Watch: Journalists Infiltrate Epstein's Abandoned "Orgy Island"

Must Watch: Journalists Infiltrate Epstein’s Abandoned “Orgy Island”

U.S. News
Comments
Drag Queen Flashes Crotch at Children Inside Public Library

Drag Queen Flashes Crotch at Children Inside Public Library

U.S. News
Comments

More Than Half of American Students Want Wearing “Offensive” Halloween Costumes to be Punished

U.S. News
comments

Long Time Clinton Advisor: ‘Hillary Is Running; Feels She Was Put On Earth To Be President’

U.S. News
comments

NPR Gushes Over Baghdadi: “He Was a Real Leader”

U.S. News
comments

Comments