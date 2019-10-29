The Left’s Sinister View for America Involves Your Children

Host Will Johnson is on Fire Power tonight! Tune in to get today’s hottest news!

Related:

Black Trans Man Disrupts “Stand Up for Children” Rally, Gets Arrested



FirePowerNews.com host Will Johnson covered a protest in AISD when a black trans man disrupted one of the speakers.

Chinese Government Responds To Shaquille O’Neil’s Free Speech Statement



The Chinese government has issued a strong condemnation of Shaq’s comments on free speech while praising Lebron James’ boot-licking.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!