The Liberal Media Should Apologize For Peddling The Russia Collusion Conspiracy Theory

WATCH:

Many in the liberal media breathlessly peddled the Russia collusion conspiracy theory for more than two years.

Not only did they slander President Donald Trump, but they also sowed discord within our nation.

We now know that special counsel Robert Mueller did not find collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, which was pretty predictable (unless, of course, you were a never-Trumper trying to confirm your own bias).

My question is: Will anyone be held accountable, or at least apologize, for getting this so wrong?



Paul Joseph Watson points out how late night propaganda artist and talk show host, Stephen Colbert, has decided to blame President Trump for the phony Russian collusion narrative pushed by himself and the other mainstream media presstitutes onto the American people.