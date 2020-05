As thousands of Americans pour onto the now open beaches of America, most Americans are waking up to the undeniable fact that they were lead astray.

Coronavirus numbers were skewed, authoritarian politicians abused their power and the united front never materialized.

The media’s lock down narrative has gradually become back chatter to a nation burned out on the globalist deception.

