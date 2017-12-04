The Mainstream Media Doesn’t Deserve Our Respect Or Trust

Behold another banner week for the heroes of our intrepid mainstream media, that motley collection of pompous and obnoxious incompetents, perverts and – at the risk of repeating myself – liberals.

In just the last few days we’ve seen how a major media personality got his network to build him a creepy sex lair in his office and watched as a flat-out lie tanked the stock market – well, not really “tanked,” since the Trump Boom is still booming, though the media is loath to report that fact since prosperity wrecks the official Trumpocalypse narrative.

And next week, if (when) the guy the liberal media tried to paint as Judge Jailbait beats the guy the liberal media tried to cover for by not reporting how he thinks abortions are cool up until a kid gets his learner’s permit, the liberal media will take yet another well-deserved failure lap.

Read more


Related Articles

Dershowitz: No Case For 'Obstruction of Justice' Against Trump

Dershowitz: No Case For ‘Obstruction of Justice’ Against Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Huckabee: Mueller's Russia investigation Is "Entrapment"

Huckabee: Mueller’s Russia investigation Is “Entrapment”

U.S. News
Comments

Republicans Prepare For War With FBI, DOJ: To File Contempt Action Over Anti-Trump Bias

U.S. News
Comments

The DOJ has been investigating the FBI for 11 months

U.S. News
Comments

NFL Player To Fans: If You Don’t Like My Kneeling, Don’t Come To Game

U.S. News
Comments

Comments