The Man No One Trusts Will Control Your Money & You

Antitrust regulation of Facebook by the government? Don’t bank on it. Facebook is already too big to fail, too big to jail, a black hole of money & power. Zuckerberg has come up with the perfect formula for world domination as banks, governments, payment processors and customers will use his cryptocurrency “Libra.”

Don’t miss:

African Migrants Found With Wads Of Cash



African migrants crossing America’s border have been discovered to have been given rolls of $100 bills. The same thing was found by Africans crossing into Europe. Dan Lyman joins Alex to discuss who may be behind the cash funding these migrants are receiving.