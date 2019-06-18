The Man No One Trusts Will Control Your Money & You

Image Credits: flickr, briansolis.

Antitrust regulation of Facebook by the government? Don’t bank on it. Facebook is already too big to fail, too big to jail, a black hole of money & power. Zuckerberg has come up with the perfect formula for world domination as banks, governments, payment processors and customers will use his cryptocurrency “Libra.”

Don’t miss:

African Migrants Found With Wads Of Cash


African migrants crossing America’s border have been discovered to have been given rolls of $100 bills. The same thing was found by Africans crossing into Europe. Dan Lyman joins Alex to discuss who may be behind the cash funding these migrants are receiving.


Related Articles

Joe Biden & Democrats Promote Violent Revolution

Joe Biden & Democrats Promote Violent Revolution

Newswars Redirect
Comments
ElectionGuard: Microsoft & Pentagon’s Operating System to Control Voting

ElectionGuard: Microsoft & Pentagon’s Operating System to Control Voting

Government
Comments

Inside Deep State’s “Insurance Policy” for 2020 Election

Government
Comments

Shaking Financial Foundations: From Petrodollar to Crypto-Dollar

Economy
Comments

Watch: Smart Cities, Crypto Laundering, GMO Weed, Election Fraud

Newswars Redirect
Comments

Comments