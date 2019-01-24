The MaNGA Stellar Library: Collecting our galaxy’s stars

Imagine going to a library where the books aren’t books at all, but detailed information on stars throughout our galaxy.

Stars are the building blocks of clusters and galaxies; the information contained in their light provides details on temperature, composition, age, and motion. Now, a unique database called the MaNGA Stellar Library (after the Sloan Digital Sky Survey’s Mapping Nearby Galaxies at Apache Point Observatory [MaNGA] project) provides the perfect starting point for astronomers to better understand complex galaxies by breaking them down into their simplest parts.

Stellar spectra

The MaNGA survey itself is aimed at understanding the inner structure and workings of galaxies.

