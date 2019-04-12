The Media is Suppressing These Videos: Three Trump Supporters Attacked in One Day

As summer approaches, it appears Trump Derangement Syndrome could be hitting an all-time high.

It could be the heat or it could be the upcoming 2020 election, but whatever it is liberals are attacking Trump supporters at an increasing level.

For example, Thursday three different anti-Trump attacks were caught on camera.

Infowars’ Owen Shroyer will be the first exhibit as he was assaulted by an angry drag queen while filming a pro-abortion rally in Austin, Texas:

Exhibit B is #WalkAway founder Brandon Straka being attacked by a professional model in a public airport all because he was wearing a MAGA hat:

Lastly, conservative writer Michael Knowles had a bleach-like substance sprayed on him by a masked leftist using a Super Soaker during a speech at the University of Missouri:

Everyone is well aware by now that these type of attacks are far from isolated events and yesterday’s confrontations confirm this.


