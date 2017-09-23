The Media Takes North Korea's Side

Many members of the national media hate President Trump so much that they’ll even defend North Korea if it keeps them consistent in their opposition to everything he does.

After Trump said at the United Nations General Assembly this week that the U.S. would crush the little Asian country should Kim Jong Un attack the U.S. or our allies, reporters and commentators reacted as if he had just threatened Switzerland on a whimsy.

Trump had simply said that the U.S. “has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea,” a relatively measured response to years of hostilities from Kim’s regime.

