The Memes "You Can't Refuse" - Internet Users Mock Chris "Fredo" Cuomo

Internet users flooded Twitter with memes mocking a viral video of CNN’s Chris Cuomo threatening to assault a man who called him “Fredo,” a fictional character from The Godfather film trilogy who betrayed his own family.

In the footage, Cuomo claimed “Fredo” was “like the N-word” for Italians and threatened to throw the man down a flight of stairs.

Below are the best memes to come from the trending video:

Even President Trump chimed in, saying, “I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings @CNN.”


