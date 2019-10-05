The Mind Of Communist Resistance

The protests in Hong Kong are just an extension of the resistance that has faced Communist China throughout its seventy-year tyranny.

It is important for us to recognize that the totalitarian boot-stomping of humanity on the other side of the world has penetrated our own republic and that infiltration was from within, the CFR, bought and paid for congressman and their pursuit of a New Chinese Century has weakened our sovereignty.

If we continue to vote in politicians that openly embrace the tyranny plaguing Asia, we will eventually fall into an iron grip that America may never be released from.

