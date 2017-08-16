The moment 'frustrated' Chief of Staff John Kelly stood stony faced as Trump blamed both sides for Charlottesville violence
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly hunched his shoulders, crossed his arms, and stood stony-faced during his boss’ fiery press conference on Tuesday blaming both sides for the violence at a Neo-Nazi rally at the weekend.

Video from the event shows an increasingly animated expression on Kelly’s face as President Trump tells reporters that there were some ‘very fine people’ among the white supremacists in Charlottesville and partly blames ‘alt left’ activists for the clashes that ended with a woman’s death on Saturday.

Speaking after the press conference, aides told DailyMail.com: ‘That wasn’t in the plan. None of it was supposed to happen.’

And CNN claimed that the newly installed Chief of Staff is ‘frustrated’ with the way the press conference played out.

The picture of Kelly his dour body language caught the attention of Twitter on Tuesday.

