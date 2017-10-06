The Moon's ancient atmosphere

Image Credits: NASA.

The Moon has been through some rough times.

Just a few hundred million years after its formation, it experienced what astronomers like to call the period of Late Heavy Bombardment. During this time — lasting from about 4.1 to 3.8 billion years ago — the Moon (and indeed, the entire inner solar system) endured endless artillery strikes from interplanetary debris. On the Moon, this triggered a series of volcanic eruptions that left its surface a hellish landscape filled with lava flows that stretched on for hundreds of miles.

In a recent study published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters, a pair of researchers showed that between 3 and 4 billion years ago, when the primordial Moon underwent this extremely violent period of volcanic activity, it spewed out enough gas to produce a relatively thick atmosphere that persisted for about 70 million years.

Read more


Related Articles

FACEBOOK execs cut checks to congressional 'Russia' investigators

FACEBOOK execs cut checks to congressional ‘Russia’ investigators

Globalism
Comments
Senator Coburn On How To Take Govt Back From DC

Senator Coburn On How To Take Govt Back From DC

Globalism
Comments

IRS Targeted Pro-border Security Groups for Illegal Scrutiny: Audit

Globalism
Comments

Alex Jones Proven Right About Las Vegas Shooting

Globalism
Comments

7 Independence Movements That Could Destroy The EU

Globalism
Comments

Comments