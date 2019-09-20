The Most Cringe Protest Signs from Climate Strike 2019

Image Credits: Guy Smallman / Getty Images.

Children around the world ditched school Friday to take part in a fear-mongering Climate Strike protest, with many warning the world will end in less than 12 years due to manmade global warming.

Infowars spent multiple carbon credits to bring you some of the most misguided, uninformed and annoying signs out there.

(Note: Some images below must be clicked to expand.)

Exclusive Infowars photos from Austin, Texas:

Meanwhile, Paul Joseph Watson attempted to inject some truth into the hashtag #ClimateStrike, in case any zoomers aren’t totally indoctrinated.


