The Most Cringe Protest Signs from Climate Strike 2019

Children around the world ditched school Friday to take part in a fear-mongering Climate Strike protest, with many warning the world will end in less than 12 years due to manmade global warming.

Infowars spent multiple carbon credits to bring you some of the most misguided, uninformed and annoying signs out there.

(Note: Some images below must be clicked to expand.)

Climate Change alarmism definitely isn't the left's new religion or anything like that…#ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/ag4TAQSG3c — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 20, 2019

An English teen practices what she preaches and a young Cyproti gives @Disney its next idea. #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/2QBM7LCqdu — S.Twitchell Petersen (@SaraCVT) September 20, 2019

A VERY appropriate sign today at the #ClimateStrike ❤️ 🌍 pic.twitter.com/QXt1uUUL3C — Best For Britain (@BestForBritain) September 20, 2019

#ClimateStrike in #13thDistrictStrong Fight for our future was the common theme and lots of beautiful children demanding we act. pic.twitter.com/MppO073IYp — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 20, 2019

Photos of students and members of the Denton community for the Climate strike at UNT put together by the @UNTSGA. #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/oLZosVrtk5 — Trevon McWilliams (@trevonmac1) September 20, 2019

“What do we want? Climate justice.

When do we want it? NOW.” Let’s stand with climate activists who are coming together at the Global #ClimateStrike! 🌎💙 #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/fPnE6aHYYX — UN Women (@UN_Women) September 20, 2019

Fave signs of #ClimateStrike (thread) They’re marching right past Wall St. pic.twitter.com/Vu8BD214pC — Mythili Sampathkumar (@MythiliSk) September 20, 2019

Behold – the beautiful young people of the Shepherdstown, West Virginia climate strike! I’m thrilled that the kids of our small town could join with millions around the world today. So inspired and grateful to them for waking up the world.#climatestrike #fridaysforfuture pic.twitter.com/CPEm5z07t0 — Mary Anne Hitt (@maryannehitt) September 20, 2019

so pleased that this is becoming a slogan of the #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/MWd1uIriN8 — Midwest Unrest (@MW_Unrest) September 20, 2019

Portraits of a world on fire #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/Cl1pBA7Ul6 — Jeva Lange (@Jee_vuh) September 20, 2019

The Lorax called, he said the way we livin’ ain’t it. #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/cRpzMFmUm9 — Madison Woods (@madisonmwoods) September 20, 2019

They were literally protesting in Antarctica today as well. This is huge ✊🏻 #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/IbTmeqQQ9U — Louie Richards (@LouieRichardss) September 20, 2019

Moar signs from the NYC tech contingent! #ClimateStrike #TechClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/ftXpEeh5R8 — Google Workers for Action on Climate (@GoogleWAC) September 20, 2019

The youth walked out of school and proudly led the #Baltimore #ClimateStrike today outside of city hall as other protests took place around the nation. Here are a few shots that help document the historical event. Photography by:@simaleerbg

Copyright © 2019 pic.twitter.com/ttwxsBfACR — Food, Clothing & Resistance Collective (@fcrcollective) September 20, 2019

One of our banners for the #ClimateStrike rally tonight! pic.twitter.com/iqmob0Ybjd — DSA North Texas (@DSA_NorthTexas) September 20, 2019

Exclusive Infowars photos from Austin, Texas:

Meanwhile, Paul Joseph Watson attempted to inject some truth into the hashtag #ClimateStrike, in case any zoomers aren’t totally indoctrinated.