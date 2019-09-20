The Most Cringe Protest Signs from Climate Strike 2019

Children around the world ditched school Friday to take part in a fear-mongering Climate Strike protest, with many warning the world will end in less than 12 years due to manmade global warming.
Infowars spent multiple carbon credits to bring you some of the most misguided, uninformed and annoying signs out there.
(Note: Some images below must be clicked to expand.)
Climate Change alarmism definitely isn't the left's new religion or anything like that…#ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/ag4TAQSG3c
— Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 20, 2019
The defining issue of a generation..#ClimateStrike @cbcnewsbc @CBCVancouver @GlobalBC @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/iFBr1ZEiV3
— Sam MacTavish (@sam_mactavish) September 20, 2019
An English teen practices what she preaches and a young Cyproti gives @Disney its next idea. #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/2QBM7LCqdu
— S.Twitchell Petersen (@SaraCVT) September 20, 2019
A VERY appropriate sign today at the #ClimateStrike
❤️ 🌍 pic.twitter.com/QXt1uUUL3C
— Best For Britain (@BestForBritain) September 20, 2019
Another sign from the NYC #ClimateStrike. pic.twitter.com/359JgFqJuQ
— Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) September 20, 2019
#ClimateStrike in #13thDistrictStrong
Fight for our future was the common theme and lots of beautiful children demanding we act. pic.twitter.com/MppO073IYp
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 20, 2019
It’s happening @GretaThunberg in Anchorage, Alaska #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/6mqcQgKcBU
— Todd Hardesty (@alaska99515) September 20, 2019
This artistic young lady deserves her own tweet, I think. #ClimateStrikelondon #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/mvlx9lDwQX
— Anna Orridge (⧖) 🖤 (@orridge_anna) September 20, 2019
heading to #ClimateStrike with a saxophone pic.twitter.com/xtySxjz4Gp
— nadja oertelt 💥#ClimateStrike💥 (@nadjao) September 20, 2019
even the doomer zoomers are fighting #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/w5sDsftzCz
— hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 20, 2019
We out here saving the planet 🌎 #GlobalClimateStrike #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/yPGWQDruBA
— Emily Kelley Kunin 💗💜💙 (@thatemilykelley) September 20, 2019
Photos of students and members of the Denton community for the Climate strike at UNT put together by the @UNTSGA. #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/oLZosVrtk5
— Trevon McWilliams (@trevonmac1) September 20, 2019
Chris Hemsworth showing his support for #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/te6nqorib0
— LADbible (@ladbible) September 20, 2019
Philadelphia! @GretaThunberg #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/xwg1FOAE48
— Sodie (@Stephan65462287) September 20, 2019
“What do we want? Climate justice.
When do we want it? NOW.”
Let’s stand with climate activists who are coming together at the Global #ClimateStrike!
🌎💙 #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/fPnE6aHYYX
— UN Women (@UN_Women) September 20, 2019
Fave signs of #ClimateStrike (thread)
They’re marching right past Wall St. pic.twitter.com/Vu8BD214pC
— Mythili Sampathkumar (@MythiliSk) September 20, 2019
Behold – the beautiful young people of the Shepherdstown, West Virginia climate strike! I’m thrilled that the kids of our small town could join with millions around the world today. So inspired and grateful to them for waking up the world.#climatestrike #fridaysforfuture pic.twitter.com/CPEm5z07t0
— Mary Anne Hitt (@maryannehitt) September 20, 2019
Best sign in Edinburgh today. #ClimateStrike. @_sycs_ pic.twitter.com/ggzWeBcMGk
— Alex (@massivechange1) September 20, 2019
so pleased that this is becoming a slogan of the #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/MWd1uIriN8
— Midwest Unrest (@MW_Unrest) September 20, 2019
Portraits of a world on fire #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/Cl1pBA7Ul6
— Jeva Lange (@Jee_vuh) September 20, 2019
My children want a future. #ClimateStrike #auspol pic.twitter.com/wrjwthwdpU
— Catherine JK ⏳ (@creativecatjk) September 20, 2019
Obsessed #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/xCHUOETime
— Samhita Mukhopadhyay (@TheSamhita) September 20, 2019
Inspired, hopeful, thankful etc. etc. etc. 🌎 ❤️ #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/dwUjtBczfz
— Callia A. Hargrove (@calliarmelle) September 20, 2019
The Lorax called, he said the way we livin’ ain’t it. #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/cRpzMFmUm9
— Madison Woods (@madisonmwoods) September 20, 2019
Some of my favorite #climatestrike signs pic.twitter.com/VcfNvelyJr
— brendan (@brendanger) September 20, 2019
"You'll die of old age, we'll die of climate change."
POWERFUL.#ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/7VeHyVbwpO
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 20, 2019
They were literally protesting in Antarctica today as well. This is huge ✊🏻 #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/IbTmeqQQ9U
— Louie Richards (@LouieRichardss) September 20, 2019
Moar signs from the NYC tech contingent! #ClimateStrike #TechClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/ftXpEeh5R8
— Google Workers for Action on Climate (@GoogleWAC) September 20, 2019
It’s not the straws, it’s the capitalism. #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/M1bnZcNS9O
— Katie Unger 🔥 (@KUngernyc) September 20, 2019
Polar Bear, Take 2 (the correct, un-cropped version) @ the Boston #ClimateStrike @SunriseBoston pic.twitter.com/K0dTkzBZds
— Rei Takver (@RTakver) September 20, 2019
LISTENING CAN HELP#ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/yPBntmvsyb
— JIM JOE (@1800JIMJOE) September 20, 2019
The youth walked out of school and proudly led the #Baltimore #ClimateStrike today outside of city hall as other protests took place around the nation. Here are a few shots that help document the historical event.
Photography by:@simaleerbg
Copyright © 2019 pic.twitter.com/ttwxsBfACR
— Food, Clothing & Resistance Collective (@fcrcollective) September 20, 2019
It’s their future! @GretaThunberg #SchoolStrike4Climate #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/TEAHcvP6cG
— Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) September 20, 2019
Sign of the day… #climatestrikenyc pic.twitter.com/4nKTNE9msz
— Traci Lords (@thetracilords) September 20, 2019
One of our banners for the #ClimateStrike rally tonight! pic.twitter.com/iqmob0Ybjd
— DSA North Texas (@DSA_NorthTexas) September 20, 2019
Global #ClimateStrike in Victoria going strong. Come join us, we will be here until 10pm! #yyj #FridaysForFuture #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/GRu4oLy2p3
— Green New Deal Victoria 🌅 (@GNDVictoria) September 20, 2019
Exclusive Infowars photos from Austin, Texas:
Meanwhile, Paul Joseph Watson attempted to inject some truth into the hashtag #ClimateStrike, in case any zoomers aren’t totally indoctrinated.
Man-made global warming is an alarmist scam promoted by billionaire elitists, banks and giant corporations who are getting filthy rich off it while lecturing us about lowering our standard of living and keeping the third world mired in poverty.#ClimateStrike
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 20, 2019