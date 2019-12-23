The Most Important FOOD SCIENCE Stories of 2019

Delicious food truly provides one of the great pleasures in life, and lingering over a tasty meal with friends or family is something we can enjoy time and time again. Food does so much more than just tickle the taste buds, however; it can also be a source of powerful medicine.

In the past year, Natural News has reported on all the latest medical and scientific breakthroughs in the realm of food. Let’s consider a few of the highlights.

The final verdict on eggs: They’re really good for you and boost brain function

Opinions about the health benefits of eggs have alternated dramatically over the years, and there are many people who remain convinced that they are nothing more than a source of unhealthy cholesterol. Now, a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, which included 2,500 men over a 22-year period, has proved that egg consumption has no correlation to an increase in heart disease, dementia or Alzheimer’s. In fact, regular egg consumption was found to improve performance on neuropsychological tests of the frontal lobe and executive functioning.

Food: The best way to build beautiful skin from the inside out

Nobody wants to get old. And we certainly don’t want to look old. Unfortunately, the skin hides little, and as the years pass, if we haven’t made the best nutritional choices, this will become visible to all. Fortunately, eating the right foods can go a long way towards mitigating the effects of aging. These foods include avocados, blueberries, green tea, kale, oranges, pomegranates, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, watermelon and wild salmon.

Onions, garlic and other members of the allium family found to reduce the risk of colorectal cancer

Alliums, including garlic, onions, chives, leeks, shallots and spring onions, are super delicious and are very common ingredients in many recipes. They are much more than excellent flavor-enhancers, however. A recent study published in the Asia-Pacific Journal of Clinical Oncology found that a diet rich in a variety of alliums can prevent colorectal cancer in both men and women.

The link between the Western diet and teen depression

The number of people afflicted with mental illnesses has increased sharply in recent years, and this includes many teens and young adults. For some time, researchers have understood that being overweight is one of the main contributors to teen depression. Now, a study published in the journal Brain, Behavior, and Immunity, has found another common link: the “standard” Western diet. Red meat, processed foods and confectionery were especially found to increase the risk of depression by increasing both Body Mass Index (BMI) and inflammation.

Whole Foods pulls off a “whole” hoax

In recent years, the American public has become increasingly insistent in its demand for foods that have not been genetically modified (GM). As such, grocers have come under a lot of pressure from the clean food movement to meet these demands. Grocery giant Whole Foods appeared keen to keep their clients happy when in 2013 they promised that by 2018 there would not be a single GM product for sale in any of their stores. Well, 2018 came and went and that promise was never fulfilled. Whole Foods’ promise turned out to be a whole lot of hot air.

Falling asleep at your desk? Try these nutritious snacks

There’s nothing worse than feeling like you can’t keep your eyes open when you’re supposed to be wide awake and working hard. There is a natural solution, though: the right combination of energy boosting snacks. Some suggestions? Apples and peanut butter; carrots and hummus; clementines and almonds; dried fruit and nuts; Greek yogurt, or hard-boiled eggs.

Apple’s cousin the quince has amazing skincare properties

Apples may be one of the most common – and healthy – snacks around, but their cousin the quince is far less well known. Unlike apples, quinces don’t taste good raw, but when cooked they do become palatable. Researchers have also found that quince seed extracts can heal incised wounds, prevent skin toxicity, and improve the creation of connective tissue. In addition, a recent study found that quince seed extract is an effective treatment for skin lesions caused by exposure to dust mites.

Science confirms why vaccines do cause autism

Experts are unanimous in their acknowledgement that aluminum is toxic. But when it comes to including aluminum in vaccines, suddenly opinions differ widely, with many insisting that it can do no harm. Another controversial subject is whether or not vaccines cause autism. Now, research by scientists at Keele University has confirmed both that aluminum in vaccines is toxic, and that this may explain the apparent link between vaccines and autism.

Yet another study confirms the amazing cancer-fighting potential of turmeric

Turmeric has become well known in recent years as a superfood with wide ranging health benefits. Several studies have specifically focused on its efficacy against cancer, and recent research by scientists in China has proved its potent anticancer properties against even chemotherapy-resistant cancer cells. Cancer cells that resist chemotherapy become even more resistant to conventional treatments, making them even more difficult to kill. However, this study showed that turmeric essential oil significantly reduced the viability of resistant breast cancer cells.

Nature, and in particular food, truly holds the secret to healing so many of the illnesses we have to contend with. And you can trust Natural News to continue to bring you the latest news when science unlocks those secrets.

