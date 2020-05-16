The Most Lethal Saturday News Briefing You Won't Want To Miss

In this special Saturday news briefing, Alex Jones explains how Big Tech censorship has exploded to new levels of tyranny in the wake of President Trump’s failure to act against these corporate anti-Free Speech forces in Silicon Valley. Meanwhile, the planned economic collapse of the First and Third world is well underway in the name of fighting the coronavirus as Democrat leaders order you to pledge allegiance to the New World Order.

