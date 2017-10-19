Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
The Most Shocking Thing Hillary Clinton Has Ever Said
Crooked Hillary messed up big time in her latest interview
Owen Shroyer
| Infowars.com -
October 19, 2017
Comments
Just when you think she can’t get more deranged Hillary Clinton proves us all wrong.
Related Articles
Why Is Las Vegas Coroner’s Office On Lockdown?
Hot News
Comments
NFL to allow players to kneel during anthem without penalty
Hot News
Comments
Networks Censor Latest Bombshell on Russia/Uranium/Clinton Scandal
Hot News
Comments
CNN Awarded First FAA Waiver Allowing Drone Flights Over Crowds
Hot News
Comments
How To Tell If You’re A Zombie Or Not
Hot News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.