The 'My Pillow' Guy Just Triggered A Herd Of Leftists And It's Hilarious

A load of leftists screeched into the ether Monday night after Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, who has pledged to use his factories to make 50,000 N95 masks every day for healthcare workers, was given a platform by President Trump, which he used to praise God.

My Pillow announced last week that it was shifting 75 percent of its production capacity to making the medical masks. It joined other companies such as Ford, United Technologies Corporation, Honeywell, and Proctor and Gamble in joining the cause to protect Americans against the deadly Chinese virus.

No matter for leftists, because Mr Lindell likes Trump, and also believes in God.

Oh the horror!

WAH WAH WAH WAH WAH WAH WAH WAH WAH WAH WAH WAH WAH WAH WAH WAH WAH WAH…

Ok leftists, gather up your crayons and take notes…

