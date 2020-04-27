The Nazi Origins of A Bill Gates-Backed Shutdown -- Watch Live

On this Monday broadcast of American Countdown, constitutional attorney Robert Barnes breaks down the history of Bill Gates’ depopulation agenda and how it ties to Nazi eugenics research from World War II. Conservative Review senior editor Daniel Horowitz joins the show to give his take on the globalist plan to keep the economy shuttered until they roll out a mandatory coronavirus vaccine.

Tune in Monday-Thursday from 7-9 PM CST to get the latest cutting-edge analysis by @Barnes_Law!

You can also watch the program at infowars.com/show or AmericanCountdown.News

This short video lays out what lies at the end of the path of tyranny if humanity submits to Bill Gates’ depopulation agenda:

