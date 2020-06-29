The New Normal In NYC: 11 People Shot In Under 12 Hours

As police warn that the disbanding of vital units will lead to anarchy in New York City, a total of eleven people were shot in the space of under 12 hours on Saturday night.

According to a report by The New York Post, there were eight separate shooting incidents between the hours of 5.30 pm to 5am in Brooklyn, The Bronx, Queens and Manhattan.

Within one week there have now been 59 shootings in New York, with a total of 81 people shot.

Gun violence is up 358% in New York City since June 2019, with The New York Times reporting Tuesday that “It has been nearly a quarter century since New York City experienced as much gun violence in the month of June as it has seen this year.”

The explosion in gun violence dovetails with the disbanding of NYPD anti-crime units, a decision that means around 600 plainclothes officers will be taken off targeted raids and reassigned.

A retiring NYPD detective, speaking anonymously with the NY Post, recently warned that the move will “be the demise” of New York City.

“Anti-crime guys are the guys are the guys who the real bad guys are looking out for. Anti-crime guys are going to drive around in not just unmarked cars. They’ll come around in other cars, rentals that the city gets that you wouldn’t think are police cars.” the detective noted.

“When you’re a really bad guy, and I’m talking about really bad guys, who won’t think twice about taking another life. When they step out of the car, those were the cops who they are afraid of,” he urged.

The detective blasted Mayor Bill de Blasio, saying that he has “absolutely no idea what policing is,” after he caved to the woke mob and embraced the “Defund the Police” movement.

