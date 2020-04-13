The New Normal Will Destroy America

The Republic is coming apart at the seams, all in the name of a new normal which defies our inalienable rights and is plunging the US into a recession.

Couldn’t those aggressively pushing for it be committing open treason?

And now, as all 50 states are under a major disaster declaration for the first time in U.S. history, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari has declared that without an effective vaccine for the coronavirus, the U.S. economy could face 18-months of rolling shutdowns as those in power now increase that power while elections are on hold.

This new normal is merely the New World Order in sheep’s clothing.

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!