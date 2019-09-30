The NWO Reprograms America

The Big Lie just won’t end. American culture has been completely hijacked to present the illusion that anyone with a shred of independent thought is unpopular.

And as this trend continues, your liberties as you knew them will dissolve. There are already two generations knee-deep in the propaganda and self loathing. Where will America be 10 years from now as the Big Lie becomes the status quo? The sabotage of the United States is in full swing.

The United Nation’s Sustainable Agenda goals, which are just a roadmap to totalitarianism, permeate our once free society, while the ChiComs infiltrate a leftist Hollywood pushing the nightmare of socialism.

Alex Jones exposes the leftist tactics being used to wage the third coup attempt against President Trump.

