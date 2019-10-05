The One ‘Joker’ Review You Must Watch

Alex Jones gives his take about Joker, and how the film is meant to serve as a blueprint and dogwhistle for violent leftist groups like Antifa to overthrow society in a twisted revolution aimed at collapsing government to usher in a communist system.

Alex Jones discloses secrets from the new Joker film starring Joaquin Phoenix, which has garnered rave reviews from critics and won several film festival awards.

Also watch Paul Joseph Watson’s breakdown of Joker below:

By the way, we’re in the final days of running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Did John Brennan Mastermind Impeachment?

Did John Brennan Mastermind Impeachment?

Special Reports
Comments
Democrats Agree, Time To Eat Babies

Democrats Agree, Time To Eat Babies

Special Reports
Comments

Pelosi Panics! After Son Caught In Ukraine Corruption

Special Reports
Comments

Who Wants to Be a Billionaire?

Special Reports
Comments

The Mind Of Communist Resistance

Special Reports
Comments

Comments