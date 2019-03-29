The Only 2016 Campaign That Colluded With Russians Was Hillary Clinton’s - Report

Image Credits: MIKHAIL METZEL/AFP/GettyImages.

For more than two years, the campaign, presidential transition, and official government administration of Donald Trump operated under a cloud of suspicion that they had engaged in a treasonous conspiracy to steal the 2016 election from former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

Trump and his top associates were accused of collusion and of conspiring with the Russians to subvert American democracy.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The former director of the Central Intelligence Agency publicly declared Trump to be guilty of treason, an offense punishable by death. The former head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the country’s premier law enforcement agency, intimated that the president had illegally obstructed justice.

Communists in the highest levels of government have been using misinformation about Trump and Russia to further their agenda.


