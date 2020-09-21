The Open Supreme Court Seat Is A Final Test For Trump, Senate Republicans And America’s Conservatives

The sudden passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg shocked the entire country, and it has set up a battle for the ages in Washington.

Democrats are promising to fight with everything that they have got to keep that seat from being filled before the election, but in the end there isn’t that much they can do.

The Republicans control the White House and the U.S. Senate, and so they have the power to fill that seat if they wish to do so. Unfortunately, there are already cracks in Republican solidarity.

Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins have both publicly stated that they will not support a confirmation vote before election day, and two more defections would push Republicans below the 50 votes that they need to confirm a nominee.

But for the purposes of this article, I will assume that there will be no more defections.



I believe that this open Supreme Court seat represents a critical test. But it is not a test for the Democrats. We already know what they believe and where they stand, and they have absolutely no intention of changing. So there is no need for Democrats to be weighed on the scales of justice, because that case is already closed.

Instead, I believe that this is a test for President Trump, for the Republicans in the U.S. Senate and for America’s conservatives.

By now, conservatives should have complete control of the Supreme Court. 15 of the last 19 justices have been nominated by Republican presidents, and if Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat is filled by President Trump that will make it 16 out of the last 20.

Sadly, we do not have a conservative Supreme Court at this point. In fact, the Supreme Court has been very liberal for more than 50 years.

How in the world could this possibly have happened?

Well, the truth is that Democrats and Republicans have a completely different approach to Supreme Court nominations. When a Democratic president nominates someone to the Supreme Court, they make sure that they know exactly what they are getting and they never make any mistakes.

But Republican presidents have nominated “conservatives” that have turned out to be very liberal time after time.

Just because a Republican president nominates a judge, that does not mean that he or she is “conservative”. We’ve got to quit believing the mainstream media when they put those labels on judges, because the mainstream media should not be trusted.

For example, just consider Neil Gorsuch. The mainstream media told us that he was “very conservative” when Trump nominated him to the Supreme Court, but instead he has voted with the liberals repeatedly.

But we shouldn’t be surprised by the fact that he has turned out to be a liberal, because he was attending an extremely liberal church when he was nominated…

And in a twist that may surprise religious conservatives who welcomed Gorsuch’s appointment, church leader Rev. Susan Springer, 58, has said she is pro-gay marriage and offers blessings to same sex couples. The church, which trumpets its ‘inclusive’ ethos on its website, also operates a homeless outreach program that includes an LGBT center and a sexual health clinic in a pamphlet setting out the best places for those in need of help.

And Rev. Springer is so virulently anti-Trump that she attended “the anti-Trump Women’s March in Denver the day after the President’s inauguration”.

Unfortunately, the red flags were ignored and Gorsuch is now a member of the Supreme Court.

Next, let’s talk about Brett Kavanaugh. When he was nominated, the mainstream media couldn’t stop talking about how “conservative” he was, and the left passionately opposed his nomination.

But at the time, I strongly pointed out that conservatives should be the ones opposing his nomination, and the passage of time has proven that I was right. Kavanaugh has also repeatedly voted with the liberals on the Court, and he has proven that he is not a social conservative at all.

When he was nominated, the way that he was able to get Republican Senator Susan Collins to vote for his confirmation was by assuring her that Roe v. Wade was a settled precedent and by essentially promising her that he would not vote to overturn it if the decision was going to be a 5 to 4 decision. You can watch Susan Collins discuss her meeting with Kavanaugh right here.

There is no universe in which such a promise would be okay, and Kavanaugh’s nomination should have been immediately withdrawn once this became known.

Instead, Kavanaugh was confirmed and now we are stuck with him.

So now President Trump has a third opportunity to nominate a member of the Supreme Court, and this is a critical test for him.

The only acceptable option is for him to nominate a judge that will publicly pledge to overturn Roe v. Wade, and none of the candidates currently being discussed has done this.

After Trump nominates a judge, the Republicans in the Senate will also face a test.

If the judge that has been nominated will publicly pledge to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Republicans in the Senate have a duty to confirm that nominee before Trump’s term ends.

But if that judge will not publicly pledge to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Republicans in the Senate have a duty to reject that nominee.

Lastly, this process will also be a test for conservatives all over America.

In the past, conservatives across the country have gotten behind “conservative” nominees even though there were all sorts of red flags and even though none of them would publicly pledge to overturn Roe v. Wade.

As a result, we have the mess on the Court that we have today.

Now the conservatives of this country face one final test.

If we overwhelmingly reject any candidate that will not publicly pledge to overturn Roe v. Wade, we will pass the test.

But if we just go along with whoever is nominated no matter what they believe like we have done before, then we will fail the test.

We have failed so many times before, and now we have one final chance.

If we get a third strike against us in less than four years, I fear that we may be all out of chances.

Already, I am seeing calls for President Trump to nominate a moderate judge because that will supposedly help his chances in November.

There is going to be so much pressure on Trump to make a choice for political reasons, and many Republicans in the Senate will also be feeling a tremendous amount of political pressure as well.

Let us hope that our leaders have the courage to make the right decisions, because this is a test that we simply cannot afford to fail.

