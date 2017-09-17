The party's over: Republicans and Democrats are both finished

Stick a fork in the Democrats and Republicans.

Wednesday night’s latest round of deal making between President Donald Trump and Democratic congressional leaders is the latest evidence that the major political parties have lost all semblance of real power.

Never before have we seen the leadership of both major political parties so humbled. That power vacuum is currently enabling the president to act without any loyalty to his own party, while working with whomever he pleases on whatever issues he wants.

It’s why we have a Republican congressional leadership, headlined by a Senate Majority Leader with an 18 percent approval rating in his own home state, that could not deliver on its party’s seven-year-long promises to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Read more


Related Articles

Second Night Of Chaos In St Louis

Second Night Of Chaos In St Louis

U.S. News
Comments
"Dangerously Vague" - New US Law Blurs The Line Between Hate Speech And Hate Crime

“Dangerously Vague” – New US Law Blurs The Line Between Hate Speech And Hate Crime

U.S. News
Comments

Update: Maryland Will Not Allow Illegal Aliens To Vote In Local Election

U.S. News
Comments

Anthony Weiner Blames Girl He Sexted For Wanting to Affect Election

U.S. News
Comments

ESPN Employee: ‘I Pretend I’m A Democrat So I Can Keep My Job’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments