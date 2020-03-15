The Perfect Storm For A Global Currency Reset

The amount of U.S. dollars needed to prop up the economy amid supply chain disruptions and quarantine measures due to the coronavirus is unprecedented.

The Federal Reserve has stepped in to inject $1.5 trillion into the money supply just to keep the economy humming, when in reality it weakens the dollar, and therefore, the global economy. The only path forward in a paradigm-shifting situation like this is to wipe out the national debt and return to the gold standard.

