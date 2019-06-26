The Planets Have Aligned: Clown World is Here! Two Nights Only, Watch Live Now

Watch and share tonight’s special Clown World coverage of the Democratic presidential debates in Miami, Florida.
Also: tune into the promotional page!
🤣🤣🤣
🤡🌏
Dem Debate Struck By Clown World Gremlins
Massive Technical Difficulties pic.twitter.com/6VUkq56ukX
— Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) June 27, 2019
Live Coverage Starts At 7pm central pic.twitter.com/ELbCmxgvdJ
— Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) June 26, 2019
Watch Live: Night 1 of the presidential democratic debates https://t.co/b66gVMLjsP
— Sav (@sav_says_) June 26, 2019
First Look Outside Of The 2020 Democratic Presidential Debates https://t.co/mzZmUysTZv
— Sav (@sav_says_) June 25, 2019