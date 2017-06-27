One of the most amazing transformations of the last political campaign has been the transformation of the “let’s give a chance” anti-war liberals into warmongering neo-libs.

Some on the left are pushing back.

Dan Kovalik’s book is, as Oliver Stone said, “a powerful contradiction to the present US narrative of the world.”

Who are really the masters of propaganda and fake news and who is the bigger threat to world peace?

What did the Clintons, the IMF and other globalists do to Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union?