The Power of Knowledge And The Global Awakening

On January 10th, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the Warsaw Iran summit for February 13th and 14th.

Iran will be the subject of discussion and while the mainstream media criticizes the Trump administration for this upcoming summit, Iranian populist movement RESTART would like to have their leader, Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, be present to discuss their desire for a constitutional republic.

Infowar’s reporters Harrison Smith and Greg Reese discuss the possibility of a peaceful revolution, and whether or not liberty can be won by knowledge rather than violence.

Infowars version with live comments:


