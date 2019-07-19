"The President Won This One": House Dem Admits Defeat on Trump's War With 'The Squad'

A House Democrat admitted to CNN that Donald Trump came out on top in his war with ‘the squad’ – acknowledging “the President won this one”.

Trump has been put on blast all week after tweeting that some Democrats, presumably Ilhan Omar – need to go back and fix the problems in their own countries before lecturing America.

This prompted ‘the squad’ to give a press conference denouncing Trump’s behavior as racist and at a subsequent Trump rally his supporters chanted “send her back”.

However, many Democrats are privately frustrated that Trump has pulled off a political masterstroke by making Omar – who has a favorability of 9% amongst swing Dem voters – the face of the party.

Some House Democrats are “quietly expressing” their concerns about how Trump has helped to ensure “far-left progressives have outsized influence in their caucus”.

“The President won this one,” one Dem lawmaker told CNN. “What the President has done is politically brilliant. Pelosi was trying to marginalize these folks, and the President has now identified the entire party with them”.

As I explain in the video below, far from damaging Trump’s 2020 chances, the spat with ‘the squad’ was a stroke of genius.

