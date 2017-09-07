Climate change alarmists would have us believe that Hurricanes Harvey and Irma are indicators of man-made global warming and that drastic measures need to be taken to reduce CO2 levels.

However, if one considers what real science has to say, there is a known link between sunspot cycles and hurricane seasons.

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver takes us through the science of how sunspot cycles correspond with hurricane seasons and how elites throughout the ages have used natural cycles to exploit the general public to their advantage.